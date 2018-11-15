“The finish line is just the beginning.”

This is the motto of Girls on the Run, a nonprofit dedicated to helping girls realize their potential and pursue their dreams through a fun, experience-based curriculum that uses running as a means of empowerment.

This Saturday, Girls on the Run will host a 5K at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center. The 3.1-mile race invites women, men and children of all ages to participate.

Water will be available at the start of the race and at three aid stations located along the course. Runners are encouraged to bring water bottles of their own, though. Water and snacks will be available at the finish line.

The event will kick off at 8 a.m. with warm-up activities and exercises. At 9 a.m., it’s off to the races. You can register online or on the day of the event for $30. Register online here.

The Girls on the Run 5K is 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17. The Pennington Biomedical Research Center is at 6400 Perkins Road.