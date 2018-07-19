Local indie rock collective Ship of Fools is taking its folk-inspired melodies to La Divina Italian Café this Saturday.

Ship of Fools features vocalist Ashley Monaghan, guitarist Michael Blount, drummer Eric Brown and cellist Raudol Palacios. From Monaghan’s soothing vocal performances to Palacios’ melodic cello lines, the Fools have woven a tapestry of eclectic sounds.

The group’s music has earned it recognition in places far from southern Louisiana—in 2015, the UK-based Songwriting Magazine premiered Ship of Fools’ music video for its track “Handle Myself.”

The Fools released its debut project, a six-song self-titled EP, in 2016. If you’re unfamiliar with the band, you can browse a selection of its original songs and covers on its YouTube channel or stream its EP on Spotify.

Ship of Fools’ performance at La Divina Italian Café on Saturday, July 21, is free to attend. The café is at 3535 Perkins Road.

Watch the group’s “Handle Myself” music video below: