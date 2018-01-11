This week, The Walls Project, the City of Baton Rouge and a network of more than 70 community organizations will team up for the four-day MLK Festival of Service, spanning from Jan. 12-15.

Volunteers will work to revitalize a 2-mile stretch of the historic Scenic Highway in Scotlandville. Buildings and murals will be painted, community gardens and trees will be planted, house numbers will be stenciled on the curbs of first responders, fences will be repaired and trash will be hauled away from properties—all in just four days.

Read all about it in our story from the January issue of 225.

The event, expanding on Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision for America, urges the community to “be the change you wish to see, be a part of history.”

If you’d like to get involved, organizers are looking for assistance with painting murals, gardening/landscape, the block party and resource fair, blight and construction, the volunteer/donations committee, trash cleanup and prep duties. To sign up for a shift, click here.

