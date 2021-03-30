Hello April! Tacos, a bike ride, the fair and an aquarium opening this week

Tacos, Tights and Bikes has all of your favorites on Tuesday

Geaux Ride is taking you on a bike ride through downtown like you’ve never seen. Featuring fun, upbeat music and the Taco Tuesday Food Truck, spend your Tuesday night eating delicious food and enjoying the lights and sights of downtown.

Tacos, Tights and Bikes will be Tuesday, March 30, 8-10 p.m. Find more information and sign up at Geaux Ride’s website.

Blue Zoo opens Thursday at the Mall of Louisiana

It’s what we’ve all been waiting for! Blue Zoo finally opens on Thursday, April 1, in the Mall of Louisiana. You heard that right: It’s an aquarium built right inside the mall. Feed and touch stingrays, observe octopuses, clownfish and even sharks at this underwater experience.