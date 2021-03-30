×
On Stands Now!
On Stands Now!

View the E-Edition

Hello April! Tacos, a bike ride, the fair and an aquarium opening this week

  • By Julia-Claire Evans

Tacos, Tights and Bikes has all of your favorites on Tuesday

Geaux Ride is taking you on a bike ride through downtown like you’ve never seen. Featuring fun, upbeat music and the Taco Tuesday Food Truck, spend your Tuesday night eating delicious food and enjoying the lights and sights of downtown.

Tacos, Tights and Bikes will be Tuesday, March 30, 8-10 p.m. Find more information and sign up at Geaux Ride’s website.

Blue Zoo opens Thursday at the Mall of Louisiana

It’s what we’ve all been waiting for! Blue Zoo finally opens on Thursday, April 1, in the Mall of Louisiana. You heard that right: It’s an aquarium built right inside the mall. Feed and touch stingrays, observe octopuses, clownfish and even sharks at this underwater experience. 

Blue Zoo will open Thursday, April 1. Find more information on its website.

The fair comes to Denham Springs on Thursday

It’s that time of year! The Denham Springs Fair returns this week from Thursday to Sunday. Enjoy live music by bands like Bag of Donuts, and even get your pictures with the Easter Bunny.

The Denham Springs Fair will be Thursday, April 1, through Sunday, April 4. Find a schedule and more information on its Facebook page.


PREVIOUS ARTICLE
Plan an Easter weekend brunch takeout with meals from these local restaurants
NEXT ARTICLE
What's fresh at Baton Rouge farmers markets for April 2021

Latest Stories