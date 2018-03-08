Tonight, the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra will perform “La Tragédie et la Comédie,” which combines works from prolific composers Mozart, Stravinsky and Beethoven.

For centuries, comedy has been used as a tool to mask the darkness of humanity. The works played in this show—Mozart’s Overture from “Don Giovanni,” Stravinsky’s “Pulcinella Suite” and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 2—appear to be lighthearted, but behind each of them, there is a darker tale waiting to be told.

Mozart’s Overture sets up “Don Giovanni,” which combines human tragedy and heartwarming comedy. Throughout the performance, audiences root for Giovanni, even as his dark side becomes increasingly obvious.

“Pulcinella Suite” was written as a one-act neoclassical ballet containing four comedies. It seems jovial but also contains violence.

Symphony No. 2 is one of Beethoven’s most cheerful works. But, it was written when his deafness was becoming more pronounced and he was faced with the realization that it could become permanent.

Tickets range in price from $38-$72 and may be purchased here.

“La Tragédie et la Comédie” is at 7:30 p.m. tonight, March 8. The performance will be at the Raising Cane’s River Center Theater, at 220 St. Louis St.