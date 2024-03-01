Morning 5K takes runners along the Wearin’ of the Green route

Organizer Brittany Weiss Shingleton says that while the lead up to the parade might seem busy enough, adding a neighborhood fun run was inspired by the runners themselves.

“A year or two before we started the race, we saw some runners jogging the route before the parade rolled,” Shingleton says. “And we were like, ‘People like to do this, so why don’t we get a 5K together?’”

Shingleton worked with Varsity Sports owner and running expert Jenni Peters on coordinating a course that starts in the Perkins Road Overpass District, travels back into the Garden District and circles City Park, then returns to the starting line. With two-thirds of the course on the parade route, runners jog by cheering families already set up for the festivities.

The family-friendly walk/run actually represents the return of such an event to parade day. Peters organized a 1-mile fun run in the mid-’80s for two years, she says.

“When Brittany asked me what I thought about reviving a race, I said, ‘Heck yeah,’” she says.

Runners, no surprise, are bedecked in shamrock-embossed caps, shirts, shorts and socks. Some opt for tutus and deely boppers, while others go full leprechaun. Prior to the race, Varsity Sports stocks green attire, including a special-edition shamrock running shoe from Brooks, a race sponsor, Peters says.

Along with expanding the parade’s emblematic culture, the Shamrock Run benefits a local environmental charity, Baton Rouge Green. Last year’s race fetched $7,000 for the nonprofit, Shingleton says.

The race concludes with a party behind Moreau Physical Therapy—before runners embark on the rest of the day’s events.

This article was originally published in the March 2024 issue of 225 magazine.