Wearin’ of the Green Parade parade map: Bars, restaurants and attractions along the route

One of the biggest upsides to the Wearin’ of the Green Parade is that it’s situated in a target-rich environment for eating, drinking and socializing. While the floats roll, make your way through the area’s many bars and restaurants for refreshments and fun.
Note: Call ahead to confirm opening status and hours before visiting. We will continue to update this list online up until parade day.
1.Garden District Coffee
2008 Perkins Road
The longtime neighborhood coffee klatch is open from 7-10:30 a.m., then reopens again on Sunday.
2.Zeeland Street
2031 Perkins Road
While the popular restaurant itself won’t be open, Zeeland Street’s food cart will offer casual breakfast fare like bacon and egg biscuits and shrimp and grits in the parking lot before the parade. Lunch follows, with treats like barbecue sandwiches, jambalaya and more.
3.Duvic’s
2854 Kalurah St.
Is 8 a.m. too early for a martini? Nah, not on St. Patrick’s Day.
4.Beauvoir Park
2834 Greenwood Drive
Immediately following the parade, this hidden greenspace under the Perkins Road Overpass will hold a St. Paddy’s Day Parade Throwdown with live music from The Southside Roosters and Spoonfed Jr.
5.Zee Zee’s
2943 Perkins Road
6. Chow Yum
2363 Hollydale Ave.
7. Gail’s Fine Ice Cream
3025 Perkins Road
Parades and ice cream go hand-in-hand, so be sure to stop by Gail’s ice cream truck for artisan, small-batch scoops in flavors like Birthday Cake, Lemon Ice Box Pie, Cortado and others.
8.Ivar’s Sports Bar and Grill
2954 Perkins Road
The storied watering hole is a favorite for parade festivities, famous for giving out 1,000 free Jell-O shots and other adult restoratives.
9.Schlittz & Giggles
2355 Ferndale Ave.
Feeling like a slice? Schlittz & Giggles has you covered.
10. Jimmy John’s
3043 Perkins Road
11.Unleaded BBQ
3030 Perkins Road
12.Pinetta’s European Restaurant
3056 Perkins Road
13. Moreau Physical Therapy
3129 Perkins Road
Line up at 8 a.m. for the Shamrock Run, a running (or walking) preview of the route.
14. Zippy’s Burritos Tacos and More
3155 Perkins Road
Head to Zippy’s for a lime marg and tacos as the floats begin to reach the route’s end.
15. Frankie’s Dawg House
2318 Cedardale Ave.
The only thing more all-American than a parade is a hot dog. Head to this pet-friendly hole-in-the-wall for dogs doozied up with all manner of toppings.
16. Parrain’s Seafood
3225 Perkins Road
Grab a table or a seat at the bar to count your beads and dive into classic Cajun-Creole fare.
17. Acme Oyster House
3535 Perkins Road
Gather with friends for one of Acme’s delectable fried shrimp or oyster po-boys.
18.La Divina
3535 Perkins Road, #360
Kick things off with La Divina’s annual pre-parade breakfast at 8 a.m. Purchase tickets in advance to secure a reservation and access to a yummy menu.
19. Ruby Slipper Cafe
3535 Perkins Road
20.Burgersmith
3613 Perkins Road
After all that walking, a juicy burger and fries sounds pretty darn good.
21.Coffee Joy
3617 Perkins Road
Open at 7 a.m., this is a convenient spot for a morning jolt and flaky pastry to get you going.
22. Jabby’s Pizza
3627 Perkins Road, Building 2
23. Uncle Earl’s
3753 Perkins Road, Suite E
The floats might end here at Perkins and Acadian, but the party doesn’t. Keep the mood going with the biggest post-parade party in town at Uncle Earl’s Earlapalooza. Doors open from 10 a.m.–8 p.m. at this ticketed event featuring live music, drinks and food.
What confirmed it is not open to the public?
• The Big Squeezy
• BLDG 5
• Magpie Cafe
• DiGiulio Brothers Italian Cafe
• Overpass Merchant
• Jubans
This article was originally published in the March 2024 issue of 225 magazine.