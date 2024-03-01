Wearin’ of the Green Parade parade map: Bars, restaurants and attractions along the route

Print me!

1. Garden District Coffee

2008 Perkins Road

The longtime neighborhood coffee klatch is open from 7-10:30 a.m., then reopens again on Sunday.

2. Zeeland Street

2031 Perkins Road

While the popular restaurant itself won’t be open, Zeeland Street’s food cart will offer casual breakfast fare like bacon and egg biscuits and shrimp and grits in the parking lot before the parade. Lunch follows, with treats like barbecue sandwiches, jambalaya and more.

3. Duvic’s

2854 Kalurah St.

Is 8 a.m. too early for a martini? Nah, not on St. Patrick’s Day.

4. Beauvoir Park

2834 Greenwood Drive

Immediately following the parade, this hidden greenspace under the Perkins Road Overpass will hold a St. Paddy’s Day Parade Throwdown with live music from The Southside Roosters and Spoonfed Jr.

5. Zee Zee’s

2943 Perkins Road

6. Chow Yum

2363 Hollydale Ave.

7. Gail’s Fine Ice Cream

3025 Perkins Road

Parades and ice cream go hand-in-hand, so be sure to stop by Gail’s ice cream truck for artisan, small-batch scoops in flavors like Birthday Cake, Lemon Ice Box Pie, Cortado and others.

8. Ivar’s Sports Bar and Grill

2954 Perkins Road

The storied watering hole is a favorite for parade festivities, famous for giving out 1,000 free Jell-O shots and other adult restoratives.

9. Schlittz & Giggles

2355 Ferndale Ave.

Feeling like a slice? Schlittz & Giggles has you covered.

10. Jimmy John’s

3043 Perkins Road

11. Unleaded BBQ

3030 Perkins Road

12. Pinetta’s European Restaurant

3056 Perkins Road

13. Moreau Physical Therapy

3129 Perkins Road

Line up at 8 a.m. for the Shamrock Run, a running (or walking) preview of the route.

14. Zippy’s Burritos Tacos and More

3155 Perkins Road

Head to Zippy’s for a lime marg and tacos as the floats begin to reach the route’s end.

15. Frankie’s Dawg House

2318 Cedardale Ave.

The only thing more all-American than a parade is a hot dog. Head to this pet-friendly hole-in-the-wall for dogs doozied up with all manner of toppings.

16. Parrain’s Seafood

3225 Perkins Road

Grab a table or a seat at the bar to count your beads and dive into classic Cajun-Creole fare.

17. Acme Oyster House

3535 Perkins Road

Gather with friends for one of Acme’s delectable fried shrimp or oyster po-boys.

18. La Divina

3535 Perkins Road, #360

Kick things off with La Divina’s annual pre-parade breakfast at 8 a.m. Purchase tickets in advance to secure a reservation and access to a yummy menu.

19. Ruby Slipper Cafe

3535 Perkins Road

20. Burgersmith

3613 Perkins Road

After all that walking, a juicy burger and fries sounds pretty darn good.

21. Coffee Joy

3617 Perkins Road

Open at 7 a.m., this is a convenient spot for a morning jolt and flaky pastry to get you going.

22. Jabby’s Pizza

3627 Perkins Road, Building 2

23. Uncle Earl’s

3753 Perkins Road, Suite E

The floats might end here at Perkins and Acadian, but the party doesn’t. Keep the mood going with the biggest post-parade party in town at Uncle Earl’s Earlapalooza. Doors open from 10 a.m.–8 p.m. at this ticketed event featuring live music, drinks and food.

• The Big Squeezy

• BLDG 5

• Magpie Cafe

• DiGiulio Brothers Italian Cafe

• Overpass Merchant

• Jubans

This article was originally published in the March 2024 issue of 225 magazine.