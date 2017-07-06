1. Check out the newly opened ‘Faces of the Flood’ exhibit at Louisiana Art & Science Museum. 225‘s very own staff photographer Collin Richie is one of the photographers behind the poignant “Faces of the Flood” exhibit, which opened at LASM last month. The exhibit features portraits taken during last summer’s historic flooding. We’re big fans of Richie, of course, but we think you’ll agree the photos are beautiful, powerful, haunting and brutally real. It’s a must-visit.

2. Whip up some recipes with what’s fresh at the farmers market. We’ve already told you what to cop at the farmers market this month, so here are some ideas of what to do with it all.

How about some roasted peach and tomato gazpacho, cucumber and avocado sandwiches, watermelon kiwi popsicles or Moroccan honey-glazed eggplant?

These simple Kiwi Watermelon Popsicles are on the blog today. Just in time for the worst heat of summer! #fruit #summer #vegan #vegansofig #popsicle A post shared by Brita Britnell (@b.britnell) on Jul 8, 2016 at 4:25pm PDT

3. Binge Glow on Netflix. I’ll admit, I’m not at all into professional wrestling, and I was skeptical about Glow. But this masterful essay by star Betty Gilpin about body image convinced me to give it a try, and I’m so glad I did. The semi-true dramedy about one of the biggest female wrestling promotions in history is, at its heart, a story about a ragtag team of misfit women learning to support one another and be empowered by their own bodies.

Watch the trailer. It’s fun, it’s glittery, it’s campy, it’s gritty. I loved it. You’ll breeze through it in a weekend. When you’re done, watch the doc on the real life Glow, also on Netflix.

4. Try a cooking class. If you’re anything like me, you’re not the world’s greatest cook. I may burn chicken half (most of) the time, and I usually buy the same ingredients from the grocery store every week. Adulting is hard, y’all. But, almost every week there are new cooking classes and demos available from local places like Twine Market and Deli, Red Stick Spice Company, Chef Celeste’s Bistro and the Red Stick Farmers Market. Go with a few friends to make it a fun outing and learn how to make a new tasty dish while you’re at it.

There are even cooking classes available for children, from Rouses Market and The Crown: A Royal Bistro. Check out upcoming classes in this week’s 225 Dine Roundup.

Thanks again for the amazing turnout last night! #charcuterieboard #roséallday #twineevents #twinecaters A post shared by Twine (@twine_br) on Jun 15, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

5. Listen to Jay Z’s 13th album, 4:44. With Jay Z dropping his new album on TIDAL and Beyonce bringing twins into the world, it’s been a busy week for the royal family. Jay’s album, titled 4:44 because that’s the time he wrote one of the songs on the record, is a heavily personal look into his marriage and his mistakes.

Fans of Bey’s Lemonade will feel vindicated with 4:44. The album is Jay’s own self-deprecating revelation, and it is his most personal work to date. He admits his infidelity and past failures, talks about his childhood and family history and looks to the future. It’s his most prominent, poignant work in years.

Check out this track-by-track analysis of the album, this review by Complex and download the album for free here, using the promo code “sprint.”