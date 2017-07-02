Here’s what to expect from the farmers market’s Fresh Fest this summer

Summer is the busiest time of year for the Red Stick Farmers Market.

Saturday mornings begin at 8 outside the Main Street Market in downtown Baton Rouge, with hundreds of people browsing the fresh local produce. The fun continues at BREADA’s four weekday markets, with more cooking demonstrations and themed activities. Between the colorful fruits and vegetables and the farmers’ dynamic personalities, the summer season is packed with flavors and experiences.

The summer-long Fresh Fest is the market’s way of highlighting the variety of seasonal produce available, says marketing and development manager Darlene Adams Rowland. It also renews the community’s interest in attending the market and eating food that’s grown and raised locally.

The event highlights a different category of summer produce each week, showcasing it in food samples, recipe cards, Fresh from the Market cooking demos and more.

Rowland gave 225 some details about what to expect all month. Plus, we’ve got some tips for selecting, storing and eating fresh summer produce. breada.org

STAR-SPANGLED SATURDAY

Local musician John Gray opens the market with the “Star-Spangled Banner” and “America, the Beautiful.” Later, the John Gray Jazz Trio entertains with live music. Also visit the Arts Council’s First Saturday Arts Market, or catch a cooking demonstration from Chef Celeste Gill of Chef Celeste Bistro at this holiday weekend market.

Quick tip: Grilling isn’t just for the main course. Throw some fresh watermelon and peaches on the pit for a delicious, grilled holiday dessert.

UST PEACHY

Louisiana Culinary Institute chef Leslie Moyers will give a cooking demonstration at Main Street Market.

Quick tip: The best way to ripen peaches and many other stone fruits is to store them at room temperature with the stems facing down.

EVERYTHING EGGPLANT

The 15th is this month’s Red Stick Sprouts Saturday, and children 2 to 12 years old can sample eggplant pizza with Judy Myhand and LSU dietetics students. A chef from Cocha will give a cooking demo at Main Street Market.

Quick tip: Large eggplants are typically more bitter and have more seeds than their smaller counterparts. So, always go for a small- or medium-sized eggplant.

Cool as a cucumber

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana’s Teresa Day, who is also a food writer, will be at Main Street Market for a healthy cooking demonstration.

Quick tip: Salad doesn’t always need lettuce. Toss cucumbers in a sweet vinegar with sliced strawberries and shallots for a refreshing dish.

MELON MANIA

Stop in at Main Street Market for a cooking demonstration from Chef Cong Nguyen of Umami Japanese Bistro.

Quick tip: When selecting watermelon, look for one that is heavy for its size, has a yellow spot indicating where the melon was resting on the ground and sounds hollow when you tap it.

This article was originally published in the July 2017 issue of 225 Magazine.