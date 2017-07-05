Learn how to properly taste and distinguish between coffees, prepare a cupping and explain the roasting process with Cafeciteaux Coffee Roasters next weekend. Photo by Collin Richie

Sample from more than 200 types of beer at Nottoway Beer Festival this weekend

A grandiose plantation, more than 200 different types of beer and a long summer day. What’s not to like?

Beer connoisseurs won’t want to miss the annual Nottoway Toast Under the Oaks Beer Fest this Saturday, 5-8 p.m. Guests can sample beers, listen to live music, enjoy festival food and judge a home brewers competition.

Nottoway Plantation is at 31025 Highway 1. Ticket prices vary and can be purchased here.

Have the kids try on the chef’s hat for a summer cooking class at The Crown next Tuesday

Get the kids out of the house and into the kitchen at The Crown: A Royal Bistro. At its “Taste of Summer” cooking class July 11, children will learn how to make roll-ups, salsa and smoothie bowls using local ingredients.

The hands-on class is for children age 8 and older. The event is 2-4 p.m.

The Crown: A Royal Bistro is inside The Royal Standard at 16016 Perkins Road. Buy tickets for $35 per child here.

Become the go-to barbecue host at Twine’s Grill Masters beer and barbecue class next Wednesday

Twine Market and Deli continues its string of summer cooking demonstrations with a Grill Masters beer and barbecue edition July 12.

Learn barbecue techniques and secrets from owner Steve Diehl, and taste samples of handcrafted beer from farmhouse breweries such as Chappapeela Farms Brewery. Food samples will also be provided.

The event is 5:30-7 p.m. Twine Market and Deli is at 2921 Government St. Buy tickets for $50 here.

Sharpen your coffee palate at Cafeciteaux Coffee Roasters’ cupping event next weekend

Coffee addicts, this class is for you. Learn how to properly taste and distinguish between coffees, prepare a cupping and explain the roasting process from Cafeciteaux Coffee Roasters resident coffee expert Ken Taylor.

This is Cafeciteaux’s first cupping event, and guests will learn how to prepare barista-quality coffee at home.

The class is July 15, 10-11 a.m. Cafeciteaux Coffee Roasters is at 14141 Airline Highway. Buy tickets for $20 here, and find more information here.

Take an LSU leisure course and master summer fruit tarts at Red Stick Spice Company next weekend

Keep the cooking demos coming with LSU’s continuing education leisure and arts program July 15. Lili Courtney of Delightful Palate will teach students how to make a menu of summer fruit tarts, including lemon cream tarts, peach almond cream tarts and berry tarts with vanilla pastry cream.

The event is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and attendees must be at least 18 years old.

Red Stick Spice Company is at 660 Jefferson Highway. Purchase tickets for $55 here and check out the full database of LSU’s summer leisure courses here.