Find out which Baton Rouge fall 2021 events have been canceled due to the delta variant

Best Dressed Ball

Original date: Aug. 14

Status: Rescheduled to Oct. 29

The 2021 Baton Rouge Best Dressed Ball, benefitting the American Cancer Society, has been postponed. Find out more information on the rescheduled event on its website. 225‘s sister publication inRegister is a sponsor of the event.

Live After Five

Original date: Season starting Aug. 20

Status: Postponed until further notice

The Downtown Business Association of Baton Rouge announced in a Facebook post Aug. 11 it would postpone this fall’s concert series. There hasn’t been a Live After Five since 2019, though organizers hope the delayed event can return “once the current surge has subsided.” Find out more on its website.

Bandito Food & Music Festival

Original date: Aug. 21

Status: Postponed

In a Facebook post July 30, organizers said the downtown alt-country music festival mixed with tacos and barbecue would be postponed to an unspecified later date. Keep up with the festival here for updates on the new date.

Jambalaya Festival

Original date: Aug. 27-29

Status: Rescheduled to May 27-29, 2022

This popular annual event was canceled for the second year. It was initially slated for Memorial Day weekend, but organizers pushed it back to August in hopes that more vaccinations would slow the virus’ spread. Now rescheduled again, you can visit its website for the latest.

Fête Rouge

Original date: Aug. 27

Status: Rescheduled to Nov. 14

Baton Rouge Epicurean Society’s annual fundraiser featuring tons of dishes from local restaurants and even more wines to sample was first rescheduled to late September and now has been pushed to Nov. 14. It’s still planned to take over the events center at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. Find more information here.

Arts Council’s MPAC and grand opening

Original date: Sept. 30

Status: Rescheduled to Jan. 20, 2022

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge was planning a grand opening celebration for its Cary Saurage Community Arts Center in September. While the Arts Council staff has begun operating out of the new space in the former Triangle Building downtown, the celebration will wait until next January. Find more information here.

Louisiana Art & Science Museum annual gala

Original date: Oct. 8

Status: Same date but virtual

The 36th annual gala is themed “Iridescence” this year. Having made the decision to go virtual rather than host an in-person event, organizers are hosting its raffle and other activities on LASM’s social media channels starting at 7 p.m. Find out more information here.

Louisiana Book Festival

Original date: Oct. 30

Status: Same date but virtual

Louisiana State Library was intending a hybrid event for its annual book festival online and on the Capitol Park grounds downtown, but has since decided to host all programs virtually. Find more information on all the virtual programs here.

Sunday in the Park

Dates: Sept. 19 to Nov. 7, 2-5 p.m.

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s weekly Sunday in the Park is an intimate, outdoor concert series at Lafayette Park/Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza. Organizers tell 225 the event is on for now, though they are maintaining contact with the city to ensure they can host a safe event. Find more information here.

Ebb & Flow Festival

Dates: All month long through September

The Arts Council’s Ebb & Flow Festival Season is a compilation of arts events around town. (Find the full run-down of events here.) Some events, like the Baton Rouge Arts Market continue on, while a few others such as Live After Five have already been canceled. Organizers are monitoring COVID-19.

