Since the advent of photography, food has been widely depicted in great images. While food is commonplace in the world of camerawork, the type of food depicted and the manner in which it is portrayed has varied widely from artist to artist.

These ideas paint the backdrop of the Louisiana Art & Science Museum’s new exhibit, “Feast for the Eyes: The Story of Food in Photography,” which opened June 13. The exhibit highlights food photography produced for a wide range of artistic and commercial applications, aiming to tackle the deeper themes inherent in food itself, such as family, tradition and culture.

The exhibit explores these themes by segmenting its photography into three distinct categories: “Still Life,” “Around the Table” and “Playing with Food.”

“Still Life” borrows from concepts first introduced in still life paintings, highlighting how photographers have been influenced by artists in other mediums. “Around the Table,” meanwhile, focuses more on the humanity of food—that is, how food shapes culture and vice versa. Last, “Playing with Food” embraces the fun, humorous aspects of cuisine.

The exhibit features the works of several notable photographers, such as Irving Penn, Stephen Shore and Cindy Sherman. Alongside the exhibit’s photography, guests are able to flip through a number of cookbooks that add context to each featured piece.

“Feast for the Eyes: The Story of Food in Photography” is open until Sept. 16. The Louisiana Art & Science Museum is at 100 S. River Road. For full hours and admission info, visit the museum’s website.