BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center has been a Baton Rouge staple since 1997. The 103-acre facility is devoted to education, conservation, recreation and tourism, and it hosts an array of events each year. This weekend, head to the swamp for two separate events:

Stay at the swamp after dark for Flashlight Night

Tomorrow night, see the swamp in a new light: flashlight. Several times a year, the swamp stays open after dark for Flashlight Night. Attendees will be able to enjoy a leisurely hike with family and friends. The staff will also present live animal encounters and show special nature films.

Attendees are encouraged to wear closed-toed shoes and to bring along flashlights and insect repellant.

General admission applies, which is $2 for children 3-17, $2.50 for students and seniors, and $3 for adults. Passholders get in free.

Flashlight Night will be held 5-9 p.m. Friday, May 18.

Celebrate Bluebonnet Swamp’s birthday Saturday

On Saturday, head back to the swamp for a birthday party of epic proportions: The Bluebonnet Swamp is turning 21.

In celebration of this momentous occasion, attendees can stroll along the nature trails, enjoy crafts, games and live animal encounters, and snack on birthday cake.

Bluebonnet Swamp’s birthday party will be held 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, May 19. Admission is free.

Both events will be held at BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway.