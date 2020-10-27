Get outside and take a pumpkin paddle Thursday with BREC

The Pumpkin Paddle Parade at BREC’s Milford Wampold Memorial Park will feature a float design competition. Deck out your canoe, kayak or paddle board in Halloween decor for the chance to win some fun prizes!

This event will be Thursday, Oct. 29, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Visit BREC’s Facebook page for more information.

It’s a Nightmare on Chimes Street this Friday

Join City Slice as it hosts its own spooky Halloween party. Wear your best costume to win the costume contest and enjoy $5 Halloween-themed cocktails and Halloween-themed pizzas.

This event will be Friday, Oct. 30, 7-11 p.m. Find more information here.

Spend Halloween at the Planetarium, with a Harry Potter twist

The Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at Louisiana Art & Science Museum will be celebrating Halloween by showing some fan favorites like “The Astronomical World of Harry Potter,” “The World Within Star Wars,” and “The Pink Floyd Experience,” along with a scavenger hunt.

The event will be Saturday, Oct. 31, starting at 9:30 a.m. Learn more and get tickets here.

For a family-friendly Halloween, visit Full Moon Fete

The Airline Highway Park and Fairgrounds will be hosting its Full Moon Fete, complete with a costume contest, food vendors and five kid-friendly Halloween movies playing all day. Choose the drive-in or walk up options, and have a scary good time!

This event will be Saturday, Oct, 31, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Find more information here.