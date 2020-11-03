The new Modesto Tacos Tequila & Whiskey is one of the participating restaurants in Restaurant Week. Photo by Haskell Whittington

Celebrate Baton Rouge Restaurant Week (which is actually two weeks)

Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back! It kicked off Monday, Nov. 2, and will go until Nov. 14. Presented by the Louisiana Beef Industry Council, the participating restaurants will be offering three-course meals for $15-$40.

Find menus and a list of participating restaurants at EatBR.

You’ve heard of drive-in movies; now, try a drive-in concert

The drive-in concert series at Perkins Rowe will launch Thursday, Nov. 5, with The Walrus, a Beatles tribute band. Spots are first come, first served, and don’t forget to pre-purchase a ticket!

The event will be Thursday, 6-8 p.m. Find more information and tickets on Perkins Rowe’s Facebook.

Baton Rouge Bridal Show is back this Sunday

The Baton Rouge Bridal Show is back at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. The event will be broken up into three separate sessions, and tickets will be available for each. There will be lots of door prizes given out, along with a honeymoon trip.

The event will be Sunday, Nov. 8, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tickets are available here.

Baton Rouge Veteran’s Day is packed with socially distant activities

Usually Veteran’s Week, this year’s activities have been limited to one day at BREC’s Independence Community Park. The event will include family-friendly events like scavenger hunts, a run, and a film and music showcase featuring a military film and performances by local bands.

The event will be Sunday, Nov. 8. Register and get more information here.

Get a taste of live music with Sunday in the Park

If you’ve been missing live music as much as we have, here’s your chance to get your fix. Check out The Original Pinettes Brass Band on Sunday, Nov. 8, at the socially distant outdoor outing.

The event will be Sunday, 2-5 p.m., at the Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza. Find more information here.