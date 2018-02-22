Gal Holiday and the Honky Tonk Revue combine impeccable musicianship, evocative songwriting and a hint of punk sensibility for an infectious country Western sound. Tomorrow night, Feb. 23, head to Mid City Ballroom to see this unique group in concert.

This five-piece band, hailing from New Orleans, features Vanessa Niemann as Gal, guitarists Justin LeCuyer and Matt Slusher, upright bassist Corey McGillivary and drummer Rose Cangelosi.

They have performed with music legend Willie Nelson, Lyle Lovett and the Blind Boys of Alabama. And the group is no stranger to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, having performed 10 times since their 2004 founding. They have released four albums. Their most recent, LIVE at McGonigel’s Mucky Duck, includes recordings from two live music sessions.

Gal Holiday and the Honky Tonk Revue perform at Mid City Ballroom tomorrow, Feb. 23, 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and may be purchased here or at the door, cash only. Mid City Ballroom is at 136 South Acadian Thruway.