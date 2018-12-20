Editor’s note: This article has been updated since its original publication to remove information about Baton Rouge General giveaways.

A holiday light show like no other has taken over Baton Rouge General. And this Sunday, Dec. 23, you can attend the holiday light display’s Family Night to experience a number of fun and festive activities for all ages.

At its Family Night event, the General’s Holiday Lights will transform into a “winter funderland,” complete with real snow, a Santa Claus meet-and-greet, music courtesy of United We Jam, local food trucks, complimentary hot cocoa and more.

Need more to convince you? Well, it’s all free, for starters.

Baton Rouge General’s Holiday Lights Family Night was originally scheduled for last Thursday, Dec. 13, but was moved to Dec. 20 and then Dec. 23 due to ground saturation. The event will now take place Sunday, Dec. 23, 5-7 p.m. Baton Rouge General is at 8585 Picardy Ave. and the Holiday Lights grounds face onto Bluebonnet Boulevard.