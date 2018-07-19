Fans of improv comedy are in for a treat this Saturday, July 21—Trivial Objections, a local comedy panel game show, is celebrating its one-year anniversary at Manship Theatre.

Pulling inspiration from classic radio quiz shows like Wait Wait, Don’t Tell Me, Trivial Objections pits two teams of comedians against each other in a series of lighthearted trivia and debate games.

At the show’s anniversary special, its comedy troupe promises “bigger surprises, bigger games and bigger punishments than ever before.” Audience members will be able to get involved as the show goes on, giving them a chance to win door prizes.

Local comedian Michael Alford will host the one-year anniversary extravaganza. Other comedians slated to participate include Evan Rabalais, Nick Portier, Howard Hall and Mike Honore.

Fair warning: The show is advertised as being “rated R-ish,” so you may want to hire a babysitter and leave the kids at home for this one.

Tickets for the one-year anniversary Trivial Objections show are $4 plus fees and can be purchased here. The bar opens at 6:30 p.m., and the show kicks off at 8 p.m. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.