The timeless classic Monty Python and the Holy Grail will be screened at Manship Theatre tonight in a special singalong format.

Released more than four decades ago, Monty Python and the Holy Grail is a British fantasy comedy offering a unique take on the legend of King Arthur. The mythical king leads his crew of knights on a quest for the Holy Grail, brushing shoulders with giants, killer rabbits and the iconic Black Knight along the way.

The film was crafted by slapstick comedy troupe Monty Python, known for films like Life of Brian and its BBC TV series Monty Python’s Flying Circus.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail is widely regarded as one of history’s best comedies—ABC’s special Best in Film: The Greatest Movies of Our Time ranked it as the second best comedy of all time, just behind 1980’s Airplane!. The special singalong release of the movie hit theaters in 2015 to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

Tickets to Manship Theatre’s singalong screening of Monty Python and the Holy Grail are $9.50 and can be purchased here. The movie rolls at 7:30 p.m. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.