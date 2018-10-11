It’s getting dark at Manship Theatre this Wednesday.

At the theater’s screening of The Eyeslicer Halloween Special, you’ll be treated to a collection of 12 terrifying shorts courtesy of the twisted minds over at The Eyeslicer. The Eyeslicer, if you’re not familiar, is an independent TV program that features short horror films from directors across the country.

The Eyeslicer Halloween Special is currently touring the United States, making stops at major theaters throughout the nation. It will be released to the public alongside The Eyeslicer‘s second season sometime in 2019.

This spine-tingling, mind-blowing Halloween special features short films touching on Ted Bundy’s execution (Fry Day), a cursed crow hand (Crow Hand!!!), a psychedelic encounter with a ghost at a Halloween party (Ghosting the Party) and much more. Check out a full list of featured shorts.

Tickets to Manship Theatre’s screening of The Eyeslicer Halloween Special on Wednesday, Oct. 17, are $9.50. Purchase your tickets here. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.