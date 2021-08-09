Blues night, meteor shower viewing, swamp hikes and more this week in Baton Rouge

Watch the Perseid meteor shower Wednesday at the observatory

The Perseids are one of the major annual meteor showers, with meteors hurtling through our atmosphere at speeds of up to 60 kilometers per second as the Earth passes through a field of cometary debris.

Watch this stunning cosmic event this Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. The viewing begins at 10 p.m. and ends at 2 a.m. There will also be a telescope available at the observatory for viewing other celestial objects between meteor sightings.

To read more about the meteor shower or the Highland Road Park Observatory, click here.

Elizabethan Gallery Summer exhibition opens Thursday

The Elizabethan Gallery will host its annual summer exhibition and art sale this week, featuring some of the latest works from members of the Associated Women in the Arts. The theme of this year’s show is “Southern Cultural Identity,” which will focus on the landscapes, architecture and other unique features of Louisiana.

The show will open Thursday, Aug. 12, with a free opening reception from noon-7 p.m., and will stay up until Saturday, Sept. 18. Masks are required at all times inside the gallery.

The Elizabethan Gallery is at 680 Jefferson Highway and is open 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays. More information on the upcoming exhibition and more can be found here.

Explore the Bluebonnet swamp at night Friday

Navigate the eerie beauty of Louisiana swamps at night during the BREC Swamp Flashlight Night. Join BREC’s staff and fellow nature lovers on a leisurely hike through the Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, and be sure to bring a flashlight as the trails become extremely dark after nightfall.

BREC staff will be facilitating live animal encounters with the swamp’s unique nocturnal wildlife throughout the event. Attendees are encouraged to wear closed-toe shoes and insect repellent during the hike.

Swamp Flashlight Night will take place on Friday, Aug. 13, 5-9 p.m. at the BREC Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. Admission to the trails will close at 8:15 p.m. More information on the event can be found here.

