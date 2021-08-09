Blues night, meteor shower viewing, swamp hikes and more this week in Baton Rouge

Check out the performers at Red Stick Social’s first-ever Blues Night
If you’re feelin’ the blues, this one’s for you: Red Stick Social will host its first ever Blues Night this week, with performances by Smokehouse Porter, Miss Mamie Porter and The Gut Bucket Blues Band.
The show will be Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Red Stick Social, 1503 Government St., with doors opening at 6 p.m. and music starting at 7. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased here.
And if you can’t make it to this one, don’t fret; Blues Night will return to Red Stick Social every other Wednesday night following this show, with Jazz Nights every Wednesday in between.
Watch the Perseid meteor shower Wednesday at the observatory
The Perseids are one of the major annual meteor showers, with meteors hurtling through our atmosphere at speeds of up to 60 kilometers per second as the Earth passes through a field of cometary debris.
Watch this stunning cosmic event this Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. The viewing begins at 10 p.m. and ends at 2 a.m. There will also be a telescope available at the observatory for viewing other celestial objects between meteor sightings.
To read more about the meteor shower or the Highland Road Park Observatory, click here.
The Elizabethan Gallery will host its annual summer exhibition and art sale this week, featuring some of the latest works from members of the Associated Women in the Arts. The theme of this year’s show is “Southern Cultural Identity,” which will focus on the landscapes, architecture and other unique features of Louisiana.
The show will open Thursday, Aug. 12, with a free opening reception from noon-7 p.m., and will stay up until Saturday, Sept. 18. Masks are required at all times inside the gallery.
The Elizabethan Gallery is at 680 Jefferson Highway and is open 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays. More information on the upcoming exhibition and more can be found here.
Explore the Bluebonnet swamp at night Friday
Navigate the eerie beauty of Louisiana swamps at night during the BREC Swamp Flashlight Night. Join BREC’s staff and fellow nature lovers on a leisurely hike through the Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, and be sure to bring a flashlight as the trails become extremely dark after nightfall.
BREC staff will be facilitating live animal encounters with the swamp’s unique nocturnal wildlife throughout the event. Attendees are encouraged to wear closed-toe shoes and insect repellent during the hike.
Swamp Flashlight Night will take place on Friday, Aug. 13, 5-9 p.m. at the BREC Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. Admission to the trails will close at 8:15 p.m. More information on the event can be found here.