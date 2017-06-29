Teddy’s Juke Joint sits just off Highway 61, the fabled “Blues Highway.” The Zachary music venue, lovingly and extensively decorated by its founder, Lloyd “Teddy” Johnson, is a destination for blues music fans from throughout the world.

The eclectic embellishments in Teddy’s include that staple of juke joints, year-round Christmas lights, as well as disco-era mirror balls, guitars given to Johnson by his musician friends, license plates from fans throughout the United States and the world, novelty items such as Johnson’s baby bed, and photos of friends, musicians, and of course, Johnson himself.

Now approaching its 40th anniversary, the blues destination is prepping for a weekend of events you won’t want to miss July 1-2.

