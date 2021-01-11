Best of 225 This Week: Pottery class, Jewish film festival and more events in Baton Rouge
By Caroline Hebert |
Enjoy the great outdoors while creating a work of art with BREC this Tuesday
Ready to learn how to throw clay? BREC Outdoor Adventure is offering a ceramics pottery class Tuesday, Jan. 11, 9:30-11 a.m. at Sharp Road Park. Learn the basics, and throw, mold and fire your own pieces for a $10 fee.
Restaurant BLDG 5 hosts musician Kyle Labat on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 3-6 p.m. The performance is sure to give your dinner some extra spice. Make a reservation to guarantee a seat.
BLDG 5 is at 2805 Kalurah St.
For more information call 256-2287.
Get zen and drink some beer Wednesday
Every Wednesday, 6-7 p.m., find your inner peace and then celebrate with a beer at Tin Roof Brewing Co. Mask up and get your stretch on for Yoga on Tap.
Secure a spot here for the Wednesday, Jan. 13, class. Tin Roof is at 1624 Wyoming St.
Ring in the new year with planning for a new home
Finally ready to become a homeowner, but need a little help? Luckily, Real Estate Marketplacewill be hosting a free virtual seminar Thursday, Jan. 14, to educate you on what steps to take in order to become a homeowner.
Baton Rouge Jewish Film Festival goes virtual all week
The 15th annual Baton Rouge Jewish Film Festival started up on Sunday, Jan. 10. But unlike previous festivals at the Manship Theatre, this year it’s going entirely virtual. Individual tickets or a festival pass get you access to stream the selected movies on demand.
The slate of films include Mossad, Breaking Bread, Travelogue Tel Aviv, Oliver Sacks: His Own Life and several others. There will also be three live-streamed free Q&A Zoom sessions with many of the festival’s filmmakers.