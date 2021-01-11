BLDG 5 is at 2805 Kalurah St.

For more information call 256-2287.

Get zen and drink some beer Wednesday

Every Wednesday, 6-7 p.m., find your inner peace and then celebrate with a beer at Tin Roof Brewing Co. Mask up and get your stretch on for Yoga on Tap.

Secure a spot here for the Wednesday, Jan. 13, class. Tin Roof is at 1624 Wyoming St.

Ring in the new year with planning for a new home

Finally ready to become a homeowner, but need a little help? Luckily, Real Estate Marketplace will be hosting a free virtual seminar Thursday, Jan. 14, to educate you on what steps to take in order to become a homeowner.

Register to attend here.

Baton Rouge Jewish Film Festival goes virtual all week

The 15th annual Baton Rouge Jewish Film Festival started up on Sunday, Jan. 10. But unlike previous festivals at the Manship Theatre, this year it’s going entirely virtual. Individual tickets or a festival pass get you access to stream the selected movies on demand.

The slate of films include Mossad, Breaking Bread, Travelogue Tel Aviv, Oliver Sacks: His Own Life and several others. There will also be three live-streamed free Q&A Zoom sessions with many of the festival’s filmmakers.

The festival will continue until Sunday, Jan. 17. Click here for more information.

