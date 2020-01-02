Check out Gumbo Jam Nite this Friday

This Friday, Jan. 3, the Gumbo Jam Nite: 1 Year Anniversary at Varsity Theatre will have live performances from bands like Universal Language Music. The show starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10. The Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road.

Have your kids make some adorable winter cupcakes this Saturday

The Kids Cupcake Decorating Class this Saturday, Jan. 4, at Zeelaa’s Dancing Dolls, will have your kids making festive winter-themed designs. Each kid will get six cupcakes and a goody bag, and there will be games, lunch and door prizes provided, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Tickets are $30. Zeelaa’s Dancing Dolls is at 2834 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., Ste. F1.

Let your little chefs loose this Saturday at the Kids Class

This Saturday, Jan. 4, the Kids Class with Chef Sally event will have your kids making sloppy joes and decorating mini king cakes at Rouses Market. They’ll learn some fun cooking skills 10-11:30 a.m.

Tickets are $10. Rouses Market is at 14630 Village Market St.

Enjoy some local music this Saturday at Sullivan’s

For fans of local music, the MJ & The Redeemers Live at Ringside event might be worth checking out this Saturday, Jan. 4, 8-11 p.m., at Sullivan’s Steakhouse.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse is at 5252 Corporate Blvd.

Get free museum admission at several attractions downtown this Sunday

The First Free Sunday event this Sunday, Jan. 5, will have free admission at the Capitol Park Museum, the LSU Museum of Art and the Louisiana Art & Science Museum downtown.

This weekend’s your chance to catch all those art exhibits you’ve been meaning to see. Check with each facility for hours and special events.