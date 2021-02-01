Best of 225 This Week: Black History Month programs on LPB, Mid City Gras’ reverse parade and more 

Participate in the Petite Mardi Gras at the Old Governor’s Mansion

Enjoy performances from the princesses, king cake decorating, storytime and much more with the Petite Princess Company at the Old Governor’s Mansion on Feb. 6 starting at 1:30 p.m. Be sure to purchase your tickets before spots run out.

The Old Governor’s Mansion is at 502 North Blvd.

For more information and to purchase tickets click here.

Check out the first Baton Rouge Arts Market of 2021

The Arts Council will host the Baton Rouge Arts Market on Feb. 6, coinciding with the Saturday Red Stick Farmers Market downtown. The arts market is typically held on the first Saturday of every month, 8 a.m.-noon.

This weekend, you can enjoy locally crafted goods and supporting local artists while also picking up groceries from the many local farmers and vendors participating in the farmers market at the corner of Fifth and North streets downtown. Make sure to wear your mask.

For more information, click here.

Mid City Gras brings the MASKarade reverse parade this weekend

Mardi Gras is back but has been “corona-fide” in order to keep everyone safe. Mid City Gras will be hosting a reverse parade Sunday, Feb. 7, 1-4 p.m. The 2021 MASKarade Reverse Parade will feature decorated homes throughout the city. Krewes can sign up to take part in the competition to win prizes such as gift cards and trophies.

To sign up, find the route or learn more information, click here or check out the event’s Facebook page.

