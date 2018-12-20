Louisiana native singer-songwriter Marc Broussard is gearing up to spread some serious holiday cheer at his upcoming Mistletoe and Magnolias Holiday Show at Manship Theatre.

Broussard’s distinct “bayou soul” musical styling is a fusion of blues, funk, R&B and rock that is heavily influenced by Southern sub-genres. His musical proficiency is no accident—he is the son of Louisiana Hall of Fame guitarist Ted Broussard, a former member of Cajun swamp pop group The Boogie Kings.

At the young age of 36, he has already released eight studio albums, one live album and three EPs. His most recent full-length effort, Easy to Love, was released in 2017—stream it on Spotify here.

Tickets to Marc Broussard’s Mistletoe and Magnolias Holiday Show on Thursday, Dec. 20, can be purchased here (prices vary by seating location). Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.

Watch the music video for Broussard’s hit song “Love and Happiness” below: