Baton Rouge airport saw 70% of pre-pandemic travelers in 2021, stronger than national average

Passenger numbers continued to rebound at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport last year, with more than 560,000 people flying into and out of the airport in 2021.

This was a nearly 200,000-passenger, or 55%, increase from 2020, according to a news release from the airport.

The airport ended the year slightly ahead of the national percentages relative to 2019 passenger volume, the last full pre-pandemic year. Based on Transportation Security Administration counts, BTR reached 70% of its 2019 passenger numbers versus the national average comparison of 68.8%