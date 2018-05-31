Correction: This story has been updated since its original publication to reflect that Pop Shop Records owners purchased Atomic Pop Shop’s inventory, not its building. 225 regrets this error.

Red Stick record-lovers, this one is for you. New Mid City store Pop Shop Records celebrates its grand opening with a day of live music and good eats Saturday, June 2.

Pop Shop Records will take over the space once occupied by Atomic Pop Shop, a store and venue that local music aficianados have come to know and love over the last six years. Atomic Pop Shop owner Kerry Beary announced her decision to close the record store and relocate it to Charlotte, North Carolina, in March via a Facebook post.

The space’s fate was uncertain, but the store’s lease was eventually taken over by locals Charlotte Smith and Kevin Sweeney. They purchased the store’s inventory. Now, the updated name, continued focus on vinyl and store layout are thanks to them.

To unveil the changes they have made to the shop, Smith and Sweeney are inviting guests to celebrate. The festivities will kick off at noon with a blessing by Reverend Tommy Dillon and a sage cleansing, followed by live performances by artists such as Christina Ocmand and Frostbite. The Rakers, a self-proclaimed “thinking man’s drinking band,” will close out the day with a performance at 4 p.m. Patrons will be able to purchase food from a Latin-inspired pop-up concept by chef Sean Rivera.

If you are interested in exploring the world of vinyl, or if you are already a seasoned collector, stop by Pop Shop Records Saturday, June 2, noon-6 p.m. The store is at 2963 Government St.