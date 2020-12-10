The holiday season can bring plenty of joy and cheer, but it can also mean a hectic schedule of gift buying, cooking, decorating and getting the house ready for family visits. If you’re like us, you probably need to put your mind at ease with a good show, some new music or just something pretty to look at. We’ve got you.

Read on for what the 225 Dine team is into right now.

For a great coffee table book or Christmas gift

Big Macs and Burgundy: Wine Pairings for the Real World

“I love trying different types of wine, but I’m in no way a wine snob or someone who can accurately describe the notes, the hints, the tannins, etc. So a book like this is something that would be up my alley, and probably yours, too. Vanessa Price writes a weekly column for Vulture’s Grub Street. And this book is being billed as a fun read that also helps you learn about wine pairings without even realizing it—also something that’s up my alley. Plus, I would very much like to know which wines pair best with Popeyes or barbecue potato chips, thank you!”

—Benjamin Leger, managing editor

For an easy listen with encouraging wellness advice

Black Girl in Om

“Brace yourselves: One of my favorite podcasts is back on the air. Black Girl in Om is a wellness-centered podcast that encourages Black women and women of color to ‘breathe easy.’ On the show, host Lauren Ash interviews women in different wellness-related careers, and shares impactful stories, advice and tools to have a more grounded and peaceful life. Despite the name of the podcast, this show is beneficial to everyone. This is perfect to listen to while getting ready for work, on a lunch break or winding down with a glass of wine.”

—Cynthea Corfah, staff writer

For a deep dive into a holiday icon

60 Songs That Explain the ’90s: ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’

“I know: I already recommended this podcast a couple weeks ago. But I can’t not talk about it again, because last week’s episode covered arguably the greatest Christmas song of all time. (Or at least my personal favorite—I’ll spare you the capslock-ed, exclamation-point-loaded reaction I had when my husband first texted me a link to the episode.) This episode reframes Mariah Carey’s holiday hit through the context of her life as a budding pop star in the ’90s. As much joy as the song’s first notes instantly bring, my biggest takeaway from the show was that it’s actually a darker, sadder track than most people realize. Host Rob Harvilla’s tone reminds me of the voice of a ’90s radio DJ, and his guests always bring fascinating insight—the kind that can make a song you’ve heard a thousand times before sound brand-new all over again.”

—Jennifer Tormo, editor