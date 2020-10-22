Believe it or not, we only have two weekends left in October. (Have you gotten your PSL fill yet?) With just days left to enjoy Halloween—and before the holiday season kicks into high gear—you might want some good reads, craft projects or Insta feeds to unwind with before the madness begins.

Read on for what the 225 Dine team is into right now.

For earth-toned and ethically sourced clothing and home goods

The Hope Shop’s Instagram

“I’m a sucker for neutral and earth tones. So I’ve been absolutely loving local boutique The Hope Shop‘s Instagram lately. It’s beautifully and intentionally curated with ethically sourced clothing, stylish accessories, home decor and other home goods. The Instagram feed might be just as beautiful as the actual space —which is hard to compete with.”

—Cynthea Corfah, staff writer

For a trendy DIY

Make your own funky candles

“I’ve been really digging the twisty, blob-y candles that are taking over the design world right now. Wouldn’t these make for the coolest Halloween or Thanksgiving tablescape? But the prices, quite frankly, are ridic. I’d be terrified to actually burn one of these candles after dropping 20 bucks on it. So my mind was truly blown when I stumbled upon this tutorial to turn inexpensive, plain taper candles into your own wiggly works of art. Supposedly you need to use fully refined paraffin wax for this trick to work. I don’t really know what that means—but I intend to find out!”

—Jennifer Tormo, editor

For a fun, colorful read

Domino Kids

“I know I’m obviously biased, but I still say there’s nothing quite like sitting down with a good print magazine. This new vertical from Domino is so beautiful I nearly shed tears when I pulled its debut print edition out of my mailbox. The design feels as youthful and energetic as the content, punctuated with colorblocking, geometric shapes and polka dots. But my favorite thing is probably that it’s not just adults talking in the stories. Kids’ voices are featured prominently all over the magazine, in interviews, recipes and even the ‘cool finds.’ Can I be a kid again? Because this magazine has reminded me how magical it is to be young. Check out a preview below, and buy your print copy here. (And unlike blob-y candles, I would say this one is actually worth the money.)”

—Jennifer Tormo, editor

For encouraging quotes, mantras and reminders

We the Urban

“Sometimes you just need a gentle reminder to love yourself and have self-compassion. That’s just what this Instagram account does. Every time a new post comes up on my feed, I instantly stop and read it because I know it will feed my soul. Everyone could use more positivity in their day. And this account truly delivers.”

—Cynthea Corfah, staff writer