17th Annual Louisiana Book Festival’s virtual edition features more than 80 authors and speakers. Here’s what to expect

Check out the program guide for the schedule, and view virtual programs, which start on Saturday, Oct. 30, on the Louisiana Book Festival YouTube channel. Programming continues on Sunday, Oct. 31, and will follow over the next two weekends, Friday, Nov. 5, through Sunday, Nov. 7, and Friday, Nov. 12, through Sunday, Nov. 14.

“I am thrilled for us to be able to present this virtual version of the Louisiana Book Festival, and I am especially excited to participate by interviewing the iconic singer/songwriter Rickie Lee Jones about her memoir,” State Librarian Rebecca Hamilton said in a press release. “Although we will miss the personal interaction and intimacy only an in-person festival can bring, we are grateful for the many authors and participants who cooperated to make this year’s festival possible.”

Baton Rouge Poet Laureate and local artist Jonathan Mayers was commissioned to create a work of art for the 2021 festival poster. The piece is titled “Lané a kawènn-la,” which means “The Year of the Turtle” in the Creole language Kouri-Vini. The original painting was photographed by David Humphreys.

The festival’s annual “One Book One Festival” event, in which festivalgoers are invited to read a shared title, takes place again this year. The selection is Ernest J. Gaines’s A Gathering of Old Men. University of Mary Washington professor of English and Southern literature expert Gary Richards will lead a discussion on the novel.

Ordinarily, festival attendees purchase the works of featured authors at the book festival marketplace, but this year, books can be ordered through Denham Springs-based independent bookseller, Cavalier House Books, which will offer a discount.

Organizers say the festival should return to its normal in-person format in 2022.

For more information about this year’s Louisiana Book Festival authors and participants, visit the featured author page. More information is available on the Louisiana Book Festival website and on Facebook.

