[Sponsored content] DIY OR HIRE A PRO: Home improvements for every skill level

Sponsored by

The chan ging seasons often inspire people to freshen up their homes with renovations small and large. When it comes to improvements around the house, the most common mistake homeowners make is attempting renovations above their skill level without first consulting someone knowledgeable. By taking on more than you can handle, you could even end up costing yourself more in the long run.

ADL Ferguson’s team consults, sells, services, and often installs appliances for homeowners and home professionals, so we checked in with them to find out which improvements you can handle and which you’ll need to call in the cavalry to take care of. For expert advice and a showroom experience that brings home upgrades to life, visit the new ADL Ferguson showroom on Pecue Lane or online at adlferguson.com.

Handy with tools and actually reads instructions

—Installing any plug and play appliance (and some more complicated) with gas or water line if plumbing already exists

—Upgrading shower head, faucets and handles

—Replacing light fixtures, dimmers, and fans with existing wiring

Just because you can doesn’t mean you should.

—Installing new gas appliances could require changes to your existing set up.

—Implementing any structural changes should be talked through with a pro—discussing how you will finish it and properly secure it is wise to think ahead of potential problems.

—Best to talk these projects over with an ADL Ferguson expert before you tackle.

These projects require proper licensing, training and experience.

—Major renovations that require permits

—Structural changes and rewiring that could pose a safety threat, both during the work as well as after completion