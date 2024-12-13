A very local gift guide, curated by the ‘225’ editorial team

Only 12 more sleeps until Christmas morning. But don’t fret. That’s plenty of time to wrap up gift shopping.

Who needs two-day shipping from that one online retailer when you can hit up a local holiday market, venture out to a Baton Rouge boutique or find a Capital Region maker offering local pick-up?

Here’s what the 225 editorial team is eyeing for under our trees this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Head Over Heels (@shopheadoverheelsbr)

“I’m in a very kid-centric Christmas season this year, which is equal parts exciting and totally exhausting. Still, Santa is looking to shop local when she he can. We scooped up this stroller for my baby-doll-obsessed daughter from Victoria’s Toy Station on Small Business Saturday. And with the matching backpack carrier, she’ll be in full-on mom mode. For myself, I’m eyeing some colorful new sneakers—and a nap.”

—Laura Furr Mericas, 225 managing editor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CounterspaceBakery (@counterspacebakery)

“If there’s one thing about me, I love love love sweet treats. If you’re looking for a good party addition or gift that literally everyone will enjoy, pick up a cookie tin from CounterspaceBR. These branded tins contain an assortment of cookies that would be Santa-approved—if you have any left by the time he shimmies down the chimney. Inside, find Ginger Molasses cookies, Red Velvet Crinkle cookies, Mini Black and White cookies and CounterspaceBR’s signature Salted Chocolate Chip. Or, you can opt to get your tin filled with just Salted Chocolate Chip cookies. You can’t go wrong either way. And though gift giving is my love language, I’d be lying if I said I hope the recipient decides to share a cookie or two with me.”

—Olivia Deffes, 225 digital staff writer

“As a young professional, starting out in the adult world can be a bit daunting. However, I think that celebrating that independence and being able to find your place in this world is worth a gift. Especially during the holiday season, as my friends and I are getting our own apartments and moving away from home, I think it’s important to gift a reminder of home to help with the feeling of homesickness. There’s nothing like Louisiana cooking, so this pack of jams or jellies is perfect for a housewarming gift or to host a breakfast featuring biscuits. Plus, Local Supply houses a ton of local gifts from vendors all around Louisiana, which is helpful for gifting around the holiday season. For last-minute holiday shopping, there will be a Local Pop-Up Market at Electric Depot on Saturday, Dec. 14, where you can stop into Local Supply for all your gifting needs.”

—Madison Cooper, 225 contributing writer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lulu & Bean (@luluandbeanbr)

“My son has mostly asked for large toy trucks and a racetrack this year. But I haven’t been able to stop thinking about this precious youth-sized rope-back king cake hat to add to his stocking since I spotted it at Lulu and Bean last week. He’ll probably roll right past it on Christmas morning but will thank me once parade season rolls around.”

—Laura Furr Mericas, 225 managing editor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blackbird Letterpress (@blackbirdletterpress)



“For all my fellow sign-obsessed folks out there, this is a fabulous, offbeat stocking stuffer. Blackbird operates from a workshop in downtown Baton Rouge but is largely an online retailer, producing beautiful stationery, journals, greeting cards, prints and other items using vintage manual letterpresses. If you’re lucky enough to catch their holiday open house in early December, as I did, you can browse and shop in person. Otherwise, place an online order and take advantage of the local pick-up option. I also bought packs of stationery for gifts, but I feel like I really knocked it out of the park with the zodiac spinner. All those hours of fun—and for just $10!”

—Maggie Heyn Richardson, 225 features writer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Corbel (@thecorbel)

“I can’t think of a better time of year to day trip to St. Francisville. The shopping scene there is so good, especially around North Commerce Street. Don’t miss the furniture and decor shop The Corbel. It’s most known for its dreamy architectural salvage, but it also has a selection of gifts. I have my eye on these napkins printed with Hunt Slonem’s bunnies, which have lived in my head rent-free ever since this LASM exhibit years ago. Keeping with the bunny theme, these napkins are also lovely. For stocking stuffers, I am drawn to these rainbow-hued resin cocktail spoons.”

—Jennifer Tormo Alvarez, 225 editor-in-chief

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Keeping Room (@thekeepingroom)

“Don’t judge me, but the space under my tree is straight-up barren. Not a single wrapped gift to be seen. So, I’ll also be looking closely at my co-workers’ picks and heading to shop local very soon. I have been checking out the “gift” tabs on Capital Region shops’ websites and have my sights set on a few things that I think could please anyone on my list, like a Gratitude Journal from The Keeping Room. I bought myself one of these half way through the year and have loved starting and ending my day with some reflection. This one contains space for goal tracking, daily highlights, thought scribbling and more. With the new year right around the corner, this gift can start some good habits and bring appreciative vibes into 2025.”

—Olivia Deffes, 225 digital staff writer

New baby gifts from The Modern Munchkin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Modern Munchkin Co | Whitney M Tiemann (@modmunchkin)

“I also have two brand-new cousins to shop for this Christmas. I’m excited to finally explore The Modern Munchkin soon to shower them with sweet rattles, teethers and stuffies that fit their cool mom’s style.”

—Laura Furr Mericas, 225 managing editor

“While it may be closing its Government Street brick-and-mortar, The Hope Shop still offers gifts that make you feel good to give. This bracelet was handmade by artisans in Peru and is perfect for any occasion. I’m a silver girl myself, and I added it to both my wish list and my shopping list this year.”

—Gracelyn Farrar, 225 contributing writer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Keeping Room (@thekeepingroom)

“One of these years, I swear I’m going to step up my gift-wrapping game and make the scene under my tree an aesthetic. We’re talking color-coordinated boxes, wrapped in velvet bows, maybe with little ornaments or vintage jingle bells tied on top. I audibly gasped multiple times when browsing The Keeping Room’s selection of gift wrap, starting with this Nutcracker Ballet Wrapping Paper that’s giving me visions of the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre show. There are so many good ones, like this Louisiana-themed roll. The boutique even has pickleball and seltzer can printed papers for the trendy girlies.”

—Jennifer Tormo Alvarez, 225 editor-in-chief