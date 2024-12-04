Shop for locally made gifts at these holiday markets in the Capital Region this season

Christmastime is here. And although there might not be snow on the ground, Baton Rouge has plenty of festivities to get you in the spirit.

Get your shopping done at the many holiday markets in the Capital Region this December. Here’s a roundup of events to shop local art, crafts and more—you might catch a glimpse of Santa, too.

Festival of Lights

Dec. 6, 4-8 p.m.

North Boulevard Square: 222 North Blvd.

No cost for entry

Half a million lights bathe North Boulevard in a sparkling glow and the mayor lights a 25-foot-tall Christmas tree in North Boulevard Town Square during the Festival of Lights. Gift shop in the arts market, watch live performances and see fireworks at the end of the night at this Baton Rouge holiday must-do. Find more information here.

LSU Museum of Art Store Holiday Shopping Event

Dec. 6, 4-8 p.m.

Shaw Center for the Arts: 100 Lafayette St., First Floor

No cost for entry

Shop at the LSU Museum Store today, Dec. 6, for art from local artists with 20% off everything except George Rodrigue merchandise. Explore ceramics, jewelry, paintings, sketches and other unique gifts at the event, and enter a raffle while you’re there. Click here to read 225‘s feature on the LSU MOA’s and other local museums’ shops. And find more information about today’s sale here.

Julien Street Market

Dec. 6, 5:30 p.m.

St. James Park: 100 E. Main St., Brusly

Free to attend

Sip hot chocolate, take in live music and browse local wares from vendors tonight in downtown Brusly. This celebrated market coincides with the small town’s second annual tree lighting. Plus, expect holiday-themed bounce houses and face painting for the kids, food and drink vendors, and a special visit from Santa atop a fire truck. Find more information here.

Christmas Stroll Along the Avenue

Dec. 7, 6-10 p.m.

Railroad Avenue, Donaldsonville

No cost for entry

Take a winter stroll along Donaldsonville’s Railroad Avenue down to Crescent Park, where a Christmas tree will be lit to kick off the holiday season. The avenue will be lined with food vendors, crafts, live music and local businesses. Find more information here.

Christmas On Pointe

Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

14200 River Road

Adult tickets $20-25; no cost for children under the age of 12

The annual Christmas On Pointe event will have you shopping with holiday glee at the outdoor, family-friendly event this Saturday at Pointe-Marie. Waltz around the holiday market and look for the last few items on your Christmas list. But before you leave, grab some grub at the food trucks, party with the DJ, do some crafts and play games. Little ones can take a picture with Santa Claus, too. Purchase tickets here.

Gonzales Holiday Market

Dec. 13-15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Lamar-Dixon Expo Center: 9039 S. Saint Landry Ave., Gonzales

$10 for a day pass or $25 for a weekend pass

One of the biggest holiday markets in the South will be making a return this year to the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. The event will feature booths for home decor, jewelry, apparel and holiday merchandise. On Friday, Dec. 13, from 6–9 p.m., the market will host Jingle & Mingle, a ladies’ night event. Tickets can be purchased online or at the ticket office.

Baton Rouge Winter Wonderland Craft and Vendor Market

Dec. 14, 10-4 p.m.; Dec 15, 10-4 p.m.

Tanger Outlets Gonzales: 2100 Steven B. Tanger St.

No cost for entry

Head out to the Tanger Outlets in Gonzales for a festive market hosted by Hometown Vendor Market. The outdoor event promises local art and crafts, along with holiday treats. Find more info here.

Merry & Bright Christmas Pop-Up Market

Dec. 14, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Artist’s Loft: 7126 Antioch Road

No cost for entry

Shop from local artists and makers and find antique furniture and home decor pieces at this pop-up market. Take a look at jewelry, custom woodwork and other stunning handmade art; grab a bite at the food court and enjoy the festivities while completing your Christmas shopping. Find more information here.

Magnolia Mound Creole Christmas + Holiday Fair

Dec. 15, noon-5 p.m.

2161 Nicholson Drive

No cost for entry

The historic Magnolia Mound gets decked out for the holidays in preparation for its annual Creole Christmas event and fair. Experience the winter holiday the Creole way with traditional songs in French and Spanish, folk crafts, period demonstrations, a bonfire to light the way for Papa Noel, plus a holiday market with booths from local vendors. Find more information here.