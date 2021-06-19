EJ & Co. makes local luxurious and natural home fragrances

In fact, 80% of the purchases were gifts for other people, Jamie and Jodie say. During the first few months of the pandemic, the sisters shipped more candles than ever before.

“Making candles relaxes me to no end,” Jamie says.

Jamie and Jodie work at the studio daily. They pour soy coconut wax candles twice a week and use the rest of the time to package and ship orders, market their products or conceptualize collections.

The candle company has three main candle collections: Lightkeeper, Seduction and the Signature Collection.

Lightkeeper candles include cheery and uplifting scents. Each candle features a positive affirmation like “you are enough,” “choose happy” or “alone is a lie.”

Seduction candles have sultry scents like rose petal, and the Signature Collection includes classic scents like Egyptian Amber, Very Vanilla and Fresh Coffee. EJ & Co. also releases seasonal collections during the holidays.

Its room sprays are made with essential oils, and its reed diffusers feature some of the same scents as the candles.

Before the pandemic, Jamie and Jodie sold their products at MidCity Makers Market and the Red Stick Farmers Market. Now, they’ve shifted to selling primarily online and at their stand at Southern Cofe’s Scotland Avenue location. They offer curbside pick-up services for locals.

Next, the sisters hope to sell their candles and fragrances at local boutiques and eventually get a warehouse and larger workspace. Because nothing would make them happier than brightening more people’s days with their home fragrances—especially those who pass along their products as gifts.

“I just love when people take something I made and they enjoy it so much that they want to share it with others,” Jamie says. “It’s like they’re taking a little piece of me with them.” ejcandles.com

This article was originally published in the June 2021 issue of 225 magazine.