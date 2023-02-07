How do I know if my chest pain is serious? sponsored by Baton Rouge General

For someone having a heart attack, most of us envision that sudden, sharp chest pain and difficulty breathing, but it doesn’t always happen that way. Many heart attacks start slowly, with mild pain or discomfort that increases. And the pain people experience tends to be on a spectrum—anywhere from a dull ache to pressure to a crushing pain. Some symptoms outside of chest pain include fatigue, shortness of breath, or discomfort in the throat, jaw, neck, arms, back and stomach. You may also experience heartburn, nausea or vomiting, which can mimic digestive issues. Outside of a heart attack, there are other common reasons for chest pain like lung issues, digestive issues and panic attacks. You shouldn’t ignore any type of chest pain, especially if you have any heart disease risk factors. Play it safe and seek care right away even if you don’t think it’s a heart attack. Learn more about when chest pain can be serious.



