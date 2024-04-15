Working together for you, sponsored by Baton Rouge Clinic

The Baton Rouge Clinic’s medical expertise is amplified by access to Mayo Clinic’s knowledge and research-based resources through the Mayo Clinic Care Network. We are proud to be Louisiana’s connection to this world-class institution. The Clinic has access to consult with Mayo Clinic on a range of topics, tapping into its vast and unique practical experience and subject matter expertise.

Through our membership in the Mayo Clinic Care Network, The Baton Rouge Clinic can give patients the care they need at no additional cost, while avoiding unnecessary travel to other providers. Our providers can also bring the latest research, diagnostic and treatment recommendations from Mayo Clinic to our patients so that they get more of the care they need, right here close to home.

Learn more about the Mayo Clinic Care Network and our membership.

