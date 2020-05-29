[Sponsored] Let’s Get Digital: Free ways to entertain, learn and grow—remotely

Sponsored by East Baton Rouge Parish Library

Find yourself cooking more lately? Maybe you’ve been considering a new hobby or finally doing that genealogy research on your family tree? Whatever you are into, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library has digital resources to match.

From stories for your littles to career support and certifications for adults, the Digital Library has more treasures than you can imagine. Assistant Library Director Mary Stein shares a few of the Digital Library’s jewels for readers of all ages. Visit ebrpl.com/digitallibrary to see what’s online for you.

Let’s Get Digital:

Get great recommendations from NoveList Plus, a comprehensive reader’s resource. Find titles, articles, and lists for both your fiction and nonfiction needs. NoveList Plus also includes audiobook information, recommendations and audio samples. NoveList K-8 Plus is a trusted source of read-alike recommendations specifically for younger readers. It helps kids find books that are just right for their reading level and interests. Parents, teachers, and librarians can also find tools to teach with books and engage young readers.

Flip through a (digital) magazine. Access digital archives from some of your favorite magazines like Vogue or National Geographic as well as local newspapers and more.

Listen up with free audiobooks from Overdrive and RBDigital. Kids can tap into TumbleBooks.

Need a little help with homework? From kindergarten through college and beyond into adulthood, Homework Louisiana provides the resources you need, free. Access online tutoring, test preparation, job search assistance and resources—seven days a week.

Take the opportunity to boost your work life with the Job & Career Accelerator inside Learning Express, modules that have been designed for remote learning. Find a career match, explore new occupations, and search for jobs and internships. Do research and plan ahead with the school and scholarship finder.

Need to learn how to use the digital resources? EBRPL’s Niche Academy has quick videos on how to utilize the digital resources the Library makes available, like Ancestry Library, Consumer Reports, Gale courses and more. Just look for the blue “Tutorials” tab on the right the Digital Library page.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Library has some exciting online events happening as well. Click here to check the calendarat EBRPL.com for updates.