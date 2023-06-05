Why the dry eyes? sponsored by Trio Eyecare

Dry eye occurs when there is a problem with the basal tears. Basal tears are not like emotional tears, which are comprised of oil, water, and mucus. The oil helps prevent the tears from drying too quickly on the surface of the eye. The watery layer helps the tears spread evenly over the eyes, and the mucus layer combines with the watery layer to help ensure eye hydration. If any of these layers are deficient, symptoms of dry eye can develop.

Dry eye can result in a wide range of symptoms that may not be noticeable. If you have any of these symptoms, it is important to call our office and schedule an appointment to diagnose the causes of your dry eye and develop a dry eye treatment plan.

Having blurry vision, difficulty seeing at night or a sensitivity to light

Having eyes that are scratchy or feel gritty when you blink

Having red eyes or feeling like your eyes are burning

Sudden intolerance to wearing contact lenses

Click here to learn more about how to conquer your dry eyes.