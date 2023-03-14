Great academics coming to Greater Baton Rouge, sponsored by Take Note BR

Baton Rouge charter education is thrilled to welcome Great Hearts Harveston Academy. With their stellar track record, Great Hearts leads the way, quite literally, in states like Arizona and Texas. In Arizona, specifically, their program boasts 10 National Merit finalists in their 2023 graduating class.

Great Hearts Academy is known to surpass the best of public and private schools in academic outcomes and co-curricular participation. Numbers for 2023 are still loading, but based on 2022 numbers, the future is bright:

• 729 graduates

• $76,683,369 in merit-based scholarships

• An average SAT score of 1189, +129 over the national average

• An average ACT score of 26.5, +6.2 points above the national average

Baton Rouge is excited to welcome results like these and offer them to our education community. To learn more about Great Hearts Harveston Academy, visit their website.