Get vaccinated for your family, sponsored by Baton Rouge General

As COVID-19 vaccines become more accessible and states begin to open eligibility to anyone over the age of 16, it is easy for people to feel like their lives will return to normal soon. If you are on the fence about receiving the vaccine, one reason to reconsider is that vaccines protect the loved ones around you. People who have been fully vaccinated within the last three months are no longer required to quarantine after exposure, and they can gather indoors and unmasked with other fully vaccinated people. This means that if you, your friends and family have been vaccinated, you can all gather to celebrate birthdays, graduations, weddings, and those milestone events that we have had to reschedule, postpone or cancel over the past year.

