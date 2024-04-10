Are charter schools right for your family? sponsored by BASIS Baton Rouge

If you’re looking for an alternative to your child’s assigned district school, charter schools may be a great choice for your family.

Charter schools are a type of public school that are independently run. Compared to traditional district schools, charter schools have more freedom to design their own lesson plans and offer unique academic programs.

Like all public schools, charter schools are completely free to attend and are open to all learners with no entrance exams required.

The nationally acclaimed BASIS Charter Schools network has two campuses in East Baton Rouge—BASIS Baton Rouge Primary Mid City (grades K–5) and BASIS Baton Rouge Materra (grades K–10).

Both schools are currently accepting applications for the 2024–25 school year, and both campuses offer tours for prospective families. School tours are a great way to see classrooms in action, meet teachers and staff, and ask questions. Learn more and apply for Fall 2024 by visiting the BASIS Charter Schools website.