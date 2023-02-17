Ask the Expert: Dr. Ravussin explains MoTrPAC, sponsored by Pennington Biomedical Research Center

Molecular Transducers of Physical Activity Consortium (MoTrPAC) is a nationwide research study, and the largest effort to date, aimed at understanding how physical activity improves health and prevents disease. Learn more from the expert himself, Dr. Ravussin at Pennington Biomedical Research Center.

How will the MoTrPAC study add to what we know about physical activity and health? This study will help researchers and doctors understand what exercise is best for each person’s unique body type.

How does exercise prevent health conditions like dementia, obesity, diabetes, heart disease, chronic pain, etc.? Not only do you burn more calories when you exercise, but exercise also prevents weight gain, improves insulin sensitivity, increases good cholesterol, and decreases lipid buildup.

What are MoTrPAC’s goals? One day, we hope that individuals will be able to choose the intervention of physical activity that benefits their lifestyle most. This study is another stepping stone on the path toward precision health.

Read here to learn more about MoTrPAC and its qualifications, compensation, and procedures.