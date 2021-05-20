Airbrush: It’s the healthy way to tan

The first step to your summer look, though, is a gorgeous, golden tan—one that doesn’t put your health at risk with exposure to damaging and dangerous UV rays.

This season, consider an airbrush tan for a more realistic glow that you’ll love. Unlike a tanning booth, airbrush tans from Sugar & Bronze are applied by a professional technician, coating your skin evenly with a proprietary organic tanning formula that’s customizable to any skin tone and any desired level of darkness.

The best part? The combination of luxurious antioxidants and hydration provides an even bronzed hue with no trace of typical sunless tan odor or stickiness. And depending upon the solution you select, you can shower as quickly as an hour after your tanning service.

Sugar & Bronze also offers a line of private label at-home aftercare products to extend the life of your tan, restoring and refreshing its color. For your safety, the salon recommends you always apply sunscreen when outdoors, though, as airbrush tanning won’t prevent sunburn.

Ready to try an airbrush tan for a gorgeous summer look? Sugar & Bronze offers affordable $30 tans every Thursday. Follow that up with a $20 tan on Tuesday, which the salon offers to anyone who tanned Thursday, Friday or Saturday of the previous week.

Learn more about Sugar & Bronze services, or book an appointment.