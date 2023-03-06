2023 Black History Month Scholarships, Sponsored by Dudley DeBosier

In 2020, Kinnedy Smith’s, an LSU graduate and beloved team member of the Dudley DeBosier family, life was taken in a domestic dispute. She was heavily involved with the Black Women’s Empowerment Initiative as an LSU student.

Staying true to their Core Values and honoring Kinnedy’s legacy, Dudley DeBosier partnered with BWEI to select four (4) students within the organization during Black History Month to receive a college scholarship. These students do great things within the community to carry on the legacies and contributions of those who came before them. The goal is to recognize and empower these students for all their hard work. To learn more about the 2023 Black History Month Scholarships, click HERE.