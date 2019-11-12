Spotlight: Stephanie Phares

“THE QUEEN” OF SOUL FOOD

Stephanie Phares is a well-known local business owner, chef, and mother. For almost 30 years, she has created soulful southern cuisine for Baton Rouge at her restaurant, Zeeland Street, located at 2031 Perkins Road. She treats everyone who walks through Zeeland Street’s doors as family. She is proud that her food is a staple in people’s lives and has served 3 generations of customers. Now, the same customers who ate here when they were young bring their families. Stephanie’s motto is “Come in as a customer, leave as a friend.” The chef’s future is bright. She is expanding her business to include a new menu in 2020, opportunities to host private events, and she is collaborating with Dyson House to bring live music to her restaurant.