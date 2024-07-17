Photos: 2024 Best of 225 Awards Party at The Queen

Nearly 200,000 votes were cast to decide the 2024 Best of 255 Awards. To celebrate the winners, 225 Magazine threw the Best of 225 Awards Party on June 27 at The Queen Baton Rouge. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners and runners up, and thank you to the 225 fans who joined us to party with the best.

Attendees wore their best royal-inspired outfits and enjoyed tastings from 1717 Kitchen + Cocktails, Shaq’s Big Chicken and 3 Woks Noodle Bar, as well as coffee and cookies from Capitol Coffee. VIP guests enjoyed a gorgeous spread prepared by the 1717 Loft’s award-winning chef, Kevin Foyle. Pants Party took the stage playing a variety of hits as guests flipped through the pages of 225’s hottest issue of the year to discover the 2024 Best of 225 winners.

Thank you again to everyone who celebrated the Best of 225 issue! And special thank you to our sponsors: The Queen Baton Rouge | Campus Federal Credit Union | East Baton Rouge Parish Library.