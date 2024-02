Baton Rouge’s “nuttiest” Madi Gras parade hit the streets once more this past weekend—complete with squirrel costumes, dancing troupes, babies in backpacks, an appearance from the mayor and more.

225 contributing photographer Ariana Allison was there to capture some of the fun of the day. Check out the photos below. To find out more about Mid City Gras, visit midcitygras.org. Or read 225‘s full guide to Mardi Gras festivities in the Capital Region here.