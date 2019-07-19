See all the photos from our 2019 Best of 225 Hot Off the Press at Red Stick Social

More than 225,000 votes were cast for the 2019 Best of 225 Awards, and over 1,500 guests attended the celebration party! Congratulations to all of the winners and thank you to the 225 fans who joined us at the Hot Off the Press Awards Celebration at Red Stick Social, one of the Capital City’s newest entertainment venues.

Attendees raved over the abundant Southern comfort food, which included an array of flatbreads, meat pies, crawfish mac ‘n’ cheese, red beans and rice, boudin balls and more. The Michael Foster Project kept the crowd moving with a mix of jazz, funk and hip-hop tunes. The entertainment filled every floor of the venue, including bowling, a photo booth by Pixure, a giveaway table by the Backpacker, life-sized Jenga, beer pong and champagne ring-toss, and live artist Stephanie T. Gaffney created custom 225 covers for guests and winners.

Winners in attendance, such as Soji: Modern Asian’s Chef Ryan Andre and Owner Chase Lyons, Gino’s Italian Restaurant’s Gino Marino and BRQ Seafood & Barbeque’s Chef Justin Ferguson & Charlie Ruffolo, were all ecstatic to discover they would be taking an award home.

Thank you again to everyone who celebrated our Best of 225 issue. Last but not least, thank you to Red Stick Social for hosting and to BTR Airport for sponsoring this Hot Off the Press.

