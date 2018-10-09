Check out photos from our 2018 Best Of 225 Hot Off The Press party at Creole Cabana

More than 300,000 votes were cast for the 2018 Best of 225 awards. Thank you to all of the amazing winners and 225 fans who joined us at Creole Cabana for an evening of island-inspired food, riveting music and lively festivities.Attendees enjoyed Creole Cabana’s passed appetizers, which included mini coconut flans, jerk chicharronnes, sweet potato curry with grilled shrimp, roasted plantains and many other delicious samples.

Of course, what’s a party without cocktails? Guests got the chance to sample the signature Rosé Three Way—featuring rosé vodka, rosé wine and rosé syrup—and the Cucumber Jalapeño Margarita.Guests such as Chef Don Bergeron with Chef Don Bergeron Enterprises, Allison Rice with Zoës Kitchen, and Stephen Hightower with City Pork Hospitality Group were just a few who were ecstatic to get a copy of the issue in hand and discover they would be taking an award home.

Justin McCoy provided music that kept the crowd stomping their feet. Live painter Stephanie Torregrossa invigorated us all with her painting of the scene and issue cover combined. Smilebooth was also on hand creating the ultimate photo experience, providing guests with real-time sharing and a take-home print to remember the celebration

Thank you again to everyone who joined in the celebration of our Best of 225 issue. Last but not least, thank you to Creole Cabana for hosting Hot Off the Press.

To see photos from the night, check out our gallery below. Click on an image to enlarge: